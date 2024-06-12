Kickoff times announced for OU football games

Oklahoma’s schedule ahead of its inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference is starting to take shape.

On Tuesday, ESPN released kickoff times for four OU football games as well as the windows the rest of the games are projected to end up in. There are currently five games with kickoff times already announced.

The Sooners will open up the season on Friday, Aug. 30 against Temple at 6 p.m. They’ll play Houston at 6:45 p.m. the following week, while the Tulane game on Sept. 14 will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

OU-Texas has been moved from its recent 11 a.m. time slot to 2:30 p.m. this season.

The Sooners were able to choose their kickoff time for their final non-conference game against Maine on Nov. 2. In honor of the 100th anniversary of Owen Field, the university chose a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

The game will air on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

“We thought it would be fun to kick off at 1:30 since that was the prevailing start time for our home games from 1962 to 1995,” OU vice president and athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “We think it fits perfectly within the framework of our season-long stadium celebration and are excited to kick off at 1:30 once again. An afternoon start also made sense to us with it being a November game and temperatures starting to dip.”

Between the Sooners’ other eight games, four have been designated a TV window, while the other four are “flexed” between two windows. All SEC-controlled games will kick off in one of three windows.

The morning window is from 11 a.m. to noon, the afternoon window starts anytime from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and the night window is from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Sooners’ four flexed games are Tennessee, Missouris, Alabama and LSU. Those games will kick off in either the afternoon or night window and kickoff times will be announced during the season.

Oklahoma’s home game against South Carolina on Oct. 17 will kick off in the early window along with its Oct. 26 road game against Ole Miss. The Sooners’ game against Auburn will be in the afternoon window.

The 2024 season will be the first that all SEC games will air on ABC or ESPN’s family of networks.