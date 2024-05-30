Kickoff times announced for Ohio State football's games vs. Akron and Western Michigan

Kickoff times have been announced for two more Ohio State home football games.

The Buckeyes’ Aug. 31 opener against Akron will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on CBS.

OSU’s game on Sept. 7 against Western Michigan will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on BTN.

Coach Ryan Day's Ohio State football team will open the season Aug. 31 against Akron.

It had been previously announced that Ohio State’s game against Michigan on Nov. 30 will start at noon on Fox.

The Buckeyes’ homecoming game Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska will start at noon, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. OSU’s game Nov. 16 against Northwestern at Wrigley Field will also begin at noon or 3:30 p.m.

Due to contractual obligations, game times and network carriers for OSU’s other games are not announced until six or 12 days beforehand.

