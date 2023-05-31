Memphis football knows the kickoff times for four of its games in the upcoming 2023 football season.

In a release, announced by the American Athletic Conference, the Tigers begin their 2023 campaign at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 2, kickoff at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Memphis has two other home games on Sept. 14 against Navy, which will be broadcast on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. and Tulane on Oct. 13, which is set to start at 6 p.m., also broadcast on ESPN.

This will be the first year in the re-shaped AAC. Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston depart from the conference on July 1 for the Big 12. But the AAC adds Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA on that same date.

The lone announced away game for the Tigers is at Arkansas State on Sept. 9. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+.

The remaining eight games will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Bethune-Cookman are on sale now.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Kickoff times announced for four Memphis football games in 2023 season