Kickoff times announced for early season Arkansas football games

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times and the full television schedule for the first three weeks of the 2024 football season on Thursday at the league’s annual spring meetings in Florida.

Arkansas will get a national spotlight early in the season when it travels to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State on September 7. The Razorbacks’ Week 2 contest will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be televised by ABC. It will mark Arkansas’ first appearance on ABC since 2014 when the Hogs traveled to Lubbock to play Texas Tech.

ABC is the new home for the SEC’s coveted 2:30 p.m. time slot after the league’s 18-year run with CBS ended. ABC still has rights to broadcast Big 12 games, which makes the Arkansas-Oklahoma State kickoff at 11 a.m. appetizing to both the network and the SEC.

Arkansas’ Week 3 matchup against UAB on September 14 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was announced as a 3:15 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by SEC Network. The Blazers were 4-8 last season in the AAC under first-year head coach and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.

And in a new scheduling wrinkle, the league announced Thursday that the annual Battle Line Rivalry between Arkansas and Missouri will no longer be played on Black Friday. The game is instead scheduled for Saturday, November 30.

The Razorbacks had been a Black Friday staple since joining the SEC in 1992. With the exception of the 2020 pandemic-altered season, the Hogs played the Tigers annually on Black Friday since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. Prior to that, Arkansas had played LSU on the day after Thanksgiving.

Instead of Arkansas-Missouri, the SEC announced that the annual Egg Bowl rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State would take place on Black Friday this season, a shift from its usual Thanksgiving Night kickoff.

The Hogs’ season-opener against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock had already been announced as a 6:30 p.m. kickoff for Thursday, August 29. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Arkansas’ 2024 scheduled kickoffs

Aug. 29 vs. UAPB (6:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State (11 a.m., ABC)

Sept. 14 vs. UAB (3:15 p.m. SEC Network)

Sept. 21 at Auburn (TBA)

Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TBA)

Oct. 5 vs. Tennessee (TBA)

Oct. 12 BYE

Oct. 19 vs. LSU (TBA)

Oct. 26 at Mississippi State (TBA)

Nov. 2 vs. Ole Miss (TBA)

Nov. 9 IDLE

Nov. 16 vs. Texas (TBA)

Nov. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech (TBA)

Nov. 30 at Missouri (TBA)

Follow us @RazorbacksWire on Twitter/X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Arkansas Razorbacks news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire