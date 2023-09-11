Kickoff time, TV selection announced for Colorado’s Pac-12 opener at Oregon

The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Colorado football’s Sept. 23 game at Oregon will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MT on ABC.

For both the Buffs and Ducks, this Week 4 matchup at Autzen Stadium marks the start of Pac-12 play. Colorado closes its nonconference slate against Colorado State on Saturday while Oregon will do the same in its Week 3 contest vs. Hawaii.

The Ducks, who are set to join the Big Ten next year, are currently 2-0 following wins over Portland State and Texas Tech.

Much like in Colorado’s home opener against Nebraska, Deion Sanders’ Buffs have some beef with the Ducks after their second-year head coach Dan Lanning took a shot at CU in regard to its upcoming move to the Big 12.

The Pac-12 also announced kickoff times and TV selections for the conference’s other five games on Sept. 23:

Colorado's Pac-12 opener at Oregon is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. MT kickoff on ABC https://t.co/Y8TD0JcEWx — Jack Carlough (@Jack_Carlough) September 11, 2023

As of Monday, we’re still waiting on kickoff time and TV info for Colorado’s Week 5 game against USC on Sept. 30.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire