Kickoff time and TV schedule set for Alabama-Ole Miss

The Southeastern Conference has released its Week 5 kickoff times and TV schedule that is set to take place on Oct. 2. The premier matchup of the weekend is a battle between Alabama and Ole Miss.

The game will be aired on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT. This will be Alabama’s second game to air on CBS in a span of three weeks.

Here is the complete SEC schedule for Week 5:

Former Nick Saban assistant Lane Kiffin will lead a powerful Ole Miss offense into Tuscaloosa. Kiffin will seek to become the first Saban assistant to earn a win over their former boss.

The last time these two teams met it was an offensive explosion on both sides. Alabama took the contest 63-48 in Oxford.

