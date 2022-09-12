Kickoff time and TV info for Penn State vs. Central Michigan confirmed

Penn State is getting ready to step into the mid-afternoon spotlight on CBS in Week 3 with a road game at Auburn, and now you can plan accordingly for Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan.

Penn State will face Central Michigan on September 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET, it was announced on Monday. The game will air on Big Ten Network, Penn State’s first appearance on the conference’s network in 2022.

Penn State won the only previous meeting with Central Michigan. Penn State won a 2005 meeting against the Chippewas by a score of 40-3.

Central Michigan is Penn State’s second opponent this season from the MAC. The Nittany Lions just polished off Ohio in Week 2, 46-10.

Penn State faces Auburn this Saturday, September 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

