Kickoff time, TV network set for Georgia home game vs Charleston Southern

The SEC announced on Tuesday that Georgia’s November 20 home game against Charleston Southern will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET. The game will air on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

From the University of Georgia’s press release:

As part of the SEC-ESPN contract, ESPN has the right to air at least one non-conference game per school on ESPN+ SEC Network+ is complementary to the SEC Network and accessible at no additional charge to SEC Network subscribers with a customer’s TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from a customer’s TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App on connected devices and on ESPN.com.

The Charleston Southern game time has been announced. vs. CSU | Noon | November 20 | SECNetwork + or ESPN +#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/m3HZfkvkbi — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 26, 2021

Georgia and Charleston Southern have met just once in the programs’ history. Georgia won that game 55-9 in Sanford Stadium in 2014.

Charleston Southern plays in the Big South Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).