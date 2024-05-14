Kickoff time, TV network determined for Hurricanes-Gators football opener

The Miami Hurricanes’ football opener at the Florida Gators now has a kickoff time and a TV network.

The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and will be televised nationally on ABC, according to an ESPN announcement on Tuesday morning.

It’s the first time the teams are meeting since UM lost to UF 24-20 in the 2019 Camping World Kickoff. UM leads the all-time series, 29-27. The Gators are coming off a 5-7 season; UM was 7-6 in 2023.

Hurricane Club members can request tickets for this year’s game (and all road games) from May 20-June 21, per UM.

The Hurricanes will play the Gators at Hard Rock Stadium in September 2025.

This season’s Canes-Gators opener is the middle game of an attractive ABC triple-header that day, with Clemson-Georgia at noon and Notre Dame-Texas A&M at 7:30. ESPN will carry Colorado State-Texas on ESPN, opposite UM-UF.

FSU gets the Labor Day night game at home against Boston College on ESPN -- a week after the Seminoles play Georgia Tech in a noon ESPN game in Ireland on Aug. 24.

Southern Cal will play LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Sept. 1, on ABC.

Keep in mind that in addition to owning Atlantic Coast Conference television rights, ESPN/ABC also get exclusive Southeastern Conference TV rights beginning this season.

UM has one Friday games -- a previously announced home game against Virginia Tech on Sept. 27. But UM-UF is the first Canes game with a TV network or kickoff time assigned to it.

The remainder of UM’s schedule, beyond the opener against UF:

Sept. 7: FAMU

Sept. 14: Ball State

Sept. 21: At USF

Sept. 27: Virginia Tech

Oct. 5: At Cal Berkeley

Oct. 12: Bye

Oct. 19: At Louisville

Oct. 26: Florida State

Nov. 2: Duke

Nov. 9 At Georgia Tech

Nov. 16: Bye

Nov. 23: Wake Forest

Nov. 30: At Syracuse