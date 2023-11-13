Kickoff time, TV network announced for 88th edition of the Iron Bowl

The final game of the 2023 regular season now has a television home.

In a less-that-shocking announcement, the SEC revealed the start time and television network for the 88th edition of the Iron Bowl. The game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 25 on CBS during the 2:30 p.m. CT window in what is expected to be the final time that the Tigers will play a game on the network for the foreseeable future.

The weekend will commence on Thanksgiving night when the Ole Miss Rebels travel to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. The next day, CBS will broadcast the Battleline Rivalry between Arkansas and Missouri at 3 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium.

Saturday’s action will begin with Texas A&M‘s game at LSU during the 11 a.m. CT timeslot on ESPN. Vanderbilt’s trip to Tennessee will play opposite of the Iron Bowl on SEC Network. The nightcap will feature the annual SEC vs. ACC rivalries (Florida-Florida State, Georgia-Georgia Tech, and South Carolina-Clemson). The fourth SEC vs. ACC rivalry, Kentucky at Louisville, has yet to receive a start time.

Alabama owns a 49-37-1 advantage over Auburn in the Iron Bowl rivalry and has won three games in a row over the Tigers.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire