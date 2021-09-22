Kickoff time, TV information announced for Big 12 championship

With nonconference play on the backburner, a lot of Big 12 teams will be excited to get the conference season underway. Baylor and Kansas kicked it off last week, with the Bears getting a convincing win to begin 1-0.

For Texas, a home game against Texas Tech is on the cards. It’s the first of an important four-game stretch that includes TCU, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. If the Longhorns can somehow make it through with one loss, a Big 12 championship appearance may be within reach.

Of course, making it to Arlington is the No. 1 goal for every team this season. Before thinking about the College Football Playoff, winning your conference comes first.

With the regular season ending on Thanksgiving weekend, the Big 12 championship will take place on Dec. 4. On Wednesday, the conference announced it will kick off at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium. ABC will broadcast the event.

The Big 12 also released information about ticketing.

Tickets are priced at $205, $150, $95 and $65 each based upon location. Tickets may be purchased online only via SeatGeek at https://big12.us/3i564VW. Tickets will not be sold through the Big 12 Conference office or the AT&T Stadium Ticket Office. Each participating university will be allotted approximately 7,000 tickets, which will become available upon qualification for the championship and distributed by the respective participants’ ticket office. Additionally, 1,000 student tickets at $50 each will be sold only through the participants’ ticket office.

Since the Big 12 brought back the championship game, Texas has only appeared one time. Oklahoma got revenge for the 2018 Red River Shootout loss.

Appearing at AT&T Stadium would be a major step forward under Year 1 of Steve Sarkisian. However, after watching Arkansas dominate all four quarters, a difficult task is ahead for Texas.

