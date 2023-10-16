Kickoff time and TV information announced for Wisconsin-Ohio State matchup

The Badgers will get a visit from the Ohio State Buckeyes in less than two weeks, as Ohio State visits Madison on October 28.

The Big Ten has been putting premier games on NBC this season, and that new deal will be the provider for the Badgers and the Buckeyes.

Get ready for Camp Randall under the lights, because Ohio State and Wisconsin are set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

Ohio State is currently at 6-0 and 3-0 in the conference, but gets a very tough test from Penn State next week at home before visiting Wisconsin under the lights.

It’s primetime for the Badgers and the Buckeyes:

🚨6:30 p.m. CT kick vs. Ohio State on NBC🚨 pic.twitter.com/TTnaJ4MchH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 16, 2023

