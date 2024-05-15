Kickoff time, TV details set for South Carolina’s 2024 SEC football opener

South Carolina’s 2024 football season begins in about three months. The Gamecocks now know the kickoff time for their SEC opener.

USC’s Week 2 game at Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and be televised on ABC, it was announced Wednesday.

It’s the first and only known kickoff time for the Gamecocks. More kickoff times and TV channels for the new season are expected to be released by ESPN on Thursday, May 30.

The Gamecocks finished 2023 with a 5-7 record, losing all four road games and their neutral site season opener. USC’s offense will look a lot different this year after starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and standout receiver Xavier Legette were taken in the NFL Draft last month.

Coach Shane Beamer told reporters that redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers is South Carolina’s QB1 heading into the summer and will take the first snap of the season versus Old Dominion. Auburn transfer Robby Ashford will be Sellers’ backup.

South Carolina football 2024 schedule