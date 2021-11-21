Kickoff time, TV details finalized for MSU-Penn State next week
Kickoff time and TV details for Michigan State’s season finale against Penn State next week were finalized on Sunday morning.
Kickoff from Spartan Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST, and the game will be nationally televised on ABC. This will be the final regular season game for both the Spartans and Nittany Lions — who are both out of contention for the Big Ten title now.
Michigan State enters this game 9-2 on the season, and playing for a potential spot in a New Year’s Six game as an at-large team. Penn State is 7-4 this year and would bolster their bowl game stock with a victory over the Spartans.
