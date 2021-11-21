  • Oops!
Kickoff time, TV details finalized for MSU-Penn State next week

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Kickoff time and TV details for Michigan State’s season finale against Penn State next week were finalized on Sunday morning.

Kickoff from Spartan Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST, and the game will be nationally televised on ABC. This will be the final regular season game for both the Spartans and Nittany Lions — who are both out of contention for the Big Ten title now.

Michigan State enters this game 9-2 on the season, and playing for a potential spot in a New Year’s Six game as an at-large team. Penn State is 7-4 this year and would bolster their bowl game stock with a victory over the Spartans.

