Kickoff time and TV info confirmed for Penn State vs. Maryland

Penn State returned home from a win on the road against Indiana in Week 10 and will look for another win in November next weekend when they host regional rival Maryland. And this will be another mid-afternoon contest airing on network television.

It was announced on Saturday night that Penn State will host the Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. ET with FOX airing the game to a national TV audience. This will be the fourth time Penn State will appear on FOX, with the last appearance resulting in a loss to Ohio State. Penn State is 1-2 this season in games carried by FOX with a win against Purdue in the season opener and losses to Michigan and Ohio State.

Penn State has dominated the all-time series with Maryland with an all-time series lead of 41-3-1. However, two of those Maryland wins have come since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014 with a 20-19 win in 2014 and a 35-19 victory in 2020. Both of those wins came in Beaver Stadium. Penn State did win last year’s meeting, 31-14.

While Penn State will be coming into the game off a road win at Indiana, Maryland is coming off a tough loss at Wisconsin that saw the offense go into a shell. Taulia Tagovailos had just 77 passing yards in the loss to the Badgers, but expect him to be more dangerous next week.

