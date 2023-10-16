Kickoff time, TV channel set for Colorado’s Week 9 matchup at UCLA

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are licking their wounds during their bye this week following a disappointing 46-43 loss to the Stanford Cardinal last Friday night.

Following this week off, the Buffs will travel to Pasadena for another massive Pac-12 matchup against the UCLA Bruins.

On Monday, the Pac-12 announced the kickoff times and TV channel selections for that slate of Week 9 games. The Buffs are now set to take on the Bruins at 5:30 p.m. MT on ABC.

Below is a complete list of the kickoff times and TV selections for Week 9 Pac-12 football matchups.

Kickoff times & TV selections for week 9

