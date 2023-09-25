Kickoff time, TV channel set for Mizzou football vs. LSU. Here are the details

A big game is getting a big stage.

Mizzou football and LSU, as it stands, will compete in a top-25 matchup Saturday, Oct. 7, in Columbia. And the Tigers-on-Tigers affair is primed for a national audience.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that ESPN will broadcast Missouri vs. LSU, with the game scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. on Faurot Field.

MU is currently ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, leaping into the rankings after a 4-0 start that has included over a then-No. 15 Kansas State, and, more recently, a 34-27 victory over Memphis on Saturday in St. Louis.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz attempts to quiet the neutral crowd during MU's game against Memphis at the Dome at America's Center on Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.

It’s MU’s first appearance in the poll since October 2019. LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) is the No. 13 team this week following back-to-back conference wins, first against Mississippi State in Week 3 and then against Arkansas on Saturday.

Before the two teams meet for the marquee matchup in Columbia this season, Mizzou (4-0) will face Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, to open its SEC slate, while Louisiana State will face No. 20 Ole Miss on the road.

Missouri is unbeaten through four games for the first time since the 2013 season, and is on a four-game winning streak for the first time in the Eli Drinkwitz era. Missouri is a two-score favorite over Vanderbilt to make that five wins in a row.

And the MU head coach has faced LSU in Columbia before ...

In his third game in charge, Drinkwitz's team knocked off the then-reigning national champions 45-41 for a ranked win on Oct. 10, 2020.

Shortly after the time and TV announcement for the 2023 rematch was made, Mizzou announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that tickets for the game have sold out. That marks the second straight true home-game sellout at Memorial Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Kickoff time, TV channel set for Mizzou vs. LSU. Here are the details