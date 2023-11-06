Kickoff time and TV channel revealed for Wisconsin vs Nebraska

Wisconsin looks to end its two-game losing streak this Saturday at home against the 4-5 Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers’ season has taken a turn since a win over Rutgers more than a month ago. The team fell at home to rival Iowa, barely scraped by Illinois on the road, lost to then-No. 3 Ohio State and just capped off a terrible stretch with a road loss to a bad Indiana team. After Luke Fickell and Chris McIntosh promised championships in the offseason, this is not the start anybody had in mind.

While the Big Ten West is likely out of reach, or at least should be. Wisconsin does have three games yet to play. Again, the first of which is this Saturday against Northwestern.

Then Wisconsin gets Nebraska. It’ll be an interesting matchup given each hired high-profile head coaches this offseason and the result could signal one’s trajectory being better than the other’s.

Wisconsin football announced today that the November 18 Nebraska contest will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. central on NBC.

🚨6:30 p.m. CT kick vs. Nebraska on NBC🚨 pic.twitter.com/IXFek8YrtD — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 6, 2023

