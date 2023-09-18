Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Deep South Oldest Rivalry

The Auburn Tigers welcome the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 128th edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday the start times and television networks for every game on Sept. 30, including Auburn’s date with Georgia. As has become a traditional time slot, the game will be televised live on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Week five will be the first full weekend of SEC play, as every member of the SEC will play a fellow conference member. The day will begin with Florida vs. Kentucky and Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at the 11 a.m. CT time slot. Games that will kick off after Auburn-Georgia are Missouri vs. Vanderbilt, LSU vs. Ole Miss, South Carolina vs. Tennessee, and Alabama vs. Mississippi State.

Georgia opened the SEC slate last Saturday by defeating South Carolina, 24-14. This week, the Bulldogs host UAB at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Georgia owns a 63-56-8 record in the series and has won six straight games over Auburn. The last time the Tigers earned a win over Georgia was in 2017, when Auburn defeated then No. 1 Georgia, 40-17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire