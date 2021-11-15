Kickoff time, TV channel announced for the Iron Bowl

Auburn and Alabama will be playing in their traditional TV time.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-3) and the Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1) will be kicking off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS on November 27th.

Auburn had all of their aspirations laid out before them before a stunning 43-34 loss to Mississippi State took the opportunity to go to the SEC Championship away. That’s not the only thing the Mississippi State game took away, however.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Kicker Anders Carlson is also out for the year with a knee injury. Auburn is expected to start LSU transfer TJ Finley for the remaining three games (at South Carolina, vs Alabama, undecided bowl game).

What could have ended up being a special year one for Bryan Harsin has been somewhat derailed by an injury to one of the most valuable players on Auburn’s roster.