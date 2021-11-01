Kickoff time, TV Channel announced for Auburn vs Mississippi State

Auburn has landed their third early kick of the season.

Auburn and Mississippi State will face off on November 13th at 11 a.m. central time on ESPN.

No. 12 Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) has won two straight over Top 25 opponents (No. 17 Arkansas, No. 10 Ole Miss) after getting demolished by No. 1 Georgia just a couple of weeks prior. the Tigers now face No. 13 Texas A&M in College Station this weekend.

Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2 SEC) just picked up a crucial 31-17 win over the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats. There was a lot of speculation regarding whether or not the Bulldogs could make a bowl game, but now with one game away from eligibility with Tennessee State coming to Starkville in late November, it seems like Mike Leach is going to get this team bowling for the second consecutive season.

The Tigers hold a 65-27-2 all-time lead in the series. Auburn has won 15 of the last 20 meetings.

📺 times & networks for #SECFB games on Nov. 13 » https://t.co/p4NWvgaCjw Who will you be watching? 🗣⤵ pic.twitter.com/MHi9la47Iv — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 1, 2021

List

SEC Power Rankings: Auburn, Mississippi State rise

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.