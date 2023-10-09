Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn’s game against Ole Miss

One of the most anticipated games on Auburn’s schedule finally has a start time.

The Tigers will host No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which will be their first home game of the month. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the game will kick off in primetime during the 6 p.m. CT slot on ESPN.

The game will feature Hugh Freeze squaring off with his former team. The game also features Lane Kiffin’s return to Auburn following his connection with the program’s head coaching vacancy last season.

Auburn holds a 35-11 advantage over Ole Miss all-time and has won six of the last seven meetings. The Tigers dropped last season’s game, 48-34, in Oxford, but rolled to a 31-20 victory the last time these two teams met in Auburn.

There are five total games scheduled featuring SEC teams on Oct. 21. Arkansas will host Mississippi State to begin the day on ESPN, while the 2:30 slot will feature Tennessee at Alabama on CBS, and South Carolina at Missouri on SEC Network. LSU‘s home tilt with Army will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt are all idle.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire