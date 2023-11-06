Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn’s game with New Mexico State

A week before hosting Alabama for the Iron Bowl, Auburn will welcome New Mexico State to Jordan-Hare Stadium for one final tune-up.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT, and will be televised by SEC Network on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The meeting between Auburn and New Mexico State will be the fourth all-time between the two, with the previous three meetings also taking place at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Aggies, 42-7, in their last meeting which took place on Nov. 3, 2012. Auburn running back Tre Mason rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown in the win, while Jay Prosch and Onterrio McCalebb also recorded scores.

New Mexico State will bring a strong attack into Auburn, as they currently hold a 7-3 record. The Aggies will travel to Western Kentucky this week before making the trip to the Plains on Nov. 18.

The week 12 slate features three SEC vs. SEC matchups, with the remaining seven games on the docket being games against nonconference foes. The headlining game of the day will be Georgia‘s trip to Tennessee, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. Florida at Missouri and Kentucky at South Carolina will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and SEC Network respectively.

Take a look at the Nov. 18 schedule below:

