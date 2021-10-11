Kickoff time, TV channel announced for LSU vs Ole Miss

LSU will be playing on CBS for the first time this season.

LSU goes on the road to take on No. 13 Ole Miss next Saturday, October 23rd. Kickoff time is 2:30 p.m. per the Southeastern Conference.

LSU is currently 3-4, 1-3 in the SEC, whereas the 13th ranked Rebels are 4-1, 1-1 in the SEC. LSU leads the all-time series 64-40-4. The Bayou Bengals have won the last five contests and 15 of the last 20.

Last season, LSU won in a shootout with Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss 53-48. Max Johnson accounted for five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) and forced Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral into five interceptions. This season, it would take a miracle for this LSU secondary to force the current Heisman favorite into that many mistakes.

The SEC tweeted out the announcement as they do each week.

