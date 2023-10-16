Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn’s game with Mississippi State

The battle of first-year SEC head coaches finally has a broadcast assignment.

Auburn’s game with Mississippi State on Oct. 28 at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be televised on SEC Network during the network’s 2:30 p.m. CT slot.

There will be a total of five SEC games played on Oct. 28. South Carolina’s trip to Texas A&M will begin the day at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Auburn-Mississippi State will play opposite Florida‘s annual rivalry game with No. 1 Georgia in Jacksonville, which will be broadcast on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT. The primetime slot will be occupied by Tennessee‘s trip to Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and by Vanderbilt’s game at Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri will all be idle.

Mississippi State is 3-3 so far in the 2023 season and is 0-3 in SEC play with losses to LSU, South Carolina, and Alabama. The Bulldogs will face fellow winless SEC team, Arkansas, this Saturday in Fayetteville.

Auburn leads the all-time series over Mississippi State, 65-29-2. Despite dominating the series, Auburn has lost three out of the last five meetings to the Bulldogs including the last two games.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire