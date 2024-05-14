Kickoff time, TV info for Alabama football vs Western Kentucky, Kalen DeBoer's debut

The Alabama football schedule has another game time set, and it's the season opener.

The Crimson Tide will face Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 on ESPN, the first game for new coach Kalen DeBoer, ESPN PR announced Tuesday.

If there wasn't already enough anticipation for the debut of DeBoer, a prime time game on a national broadcast will do the trick.

The matchup will mark the first time since 2006 someone not named Nick Saban will be the coach of Alabama when the Crimson Tide takes the field for the season opener. DeBoer joined Alabama in January from Washington after Saban retired. DeBoer was fresh off coaching in the national championship game.

The Western Kentucky game is the third known game time for the Crimson Tide this season. Other game times known are the trip to Wisconsin (11 a.m., FOX) and Georgia (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky

Sept. 7: USF

Sept. 14: At Wisconsin

Sept. 28: Georgia

Oct. 5: At Vanderbilt

Oct. 12: South Carolina

Oct. 19: At Tennessee

Oct. 26: Missouri

Nov. 9: At LSU

Nov. 16: Mercer

Nov. 23: At Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Auburn

