When is the kickoff time for the Super Bowl LVIII? How to watch 49ers-Chiefs

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The time has come for the biggest game of the year!

The reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, will be playing his fourth Super Bowl game in six seasons as a starter. Despite an average performance in the regular NFL season, Mahomes has been remarkable in the postseason, boasting a 68% completion rate with 718 passing yards, four touchdowns, and 75 rushing yards.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers have made it to the championship game, which is not surprising given their consistent performance throughout the season, resulting in a 12-5 record. However, the Chiefs have a strong record against the 49ers, beating them in Super Bowl LIV 31-20. Kansas City is a formidable opponent for San Francisco for the upcoming game.

Make sure you don't miss any of the Super Bowl action, whether you are rooting for Purdy to win his first championship or for Mahomes to add another ring to his collection, or even if you're just interested in the commercials. Know the kick-off time and be ready for the must-see excitement!

Super Bowl LVIII: Travis Kelce has one ring on his mind at 2024 Super Bowl, and it's not for Taylor Swift

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII: TV, streaming and schedule for San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the Super Bowl with a Fubo subscription

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the kickoff time for the 49ers-Chiefs? How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl