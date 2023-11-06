Kickoff time set for UNC football’s road game at Clemson

The UNC football program has a tough three-game stretch to end the 2023 regular season, hosting Duke before heading on the road to face off against Clemson and then NC State.

While the Tar Heels will host the Blue Devils in primetime this week, the kickoff for the following week at Clemson has already been set. North Carolina and Clemson will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff with the game to be broadcast live on ABC or ESPN.

Maybe a few weeks ago this game would have been a bigger deal as the Tar Heels were unbeaten and Clemson wasn’t struggling. Now, UNC is 7-2 after two back-to-back losses before beating Campbell and Clemson has seen their struggles. However, the Tigers are playing better and just got a big win over Notre Dame this past weekend.

For the Tar Heels, this game could still be a big one especially if they beat Duke on Saturday. Finishing the season strong with two straight wins going into NC State still gives them at least a little hope to making the ACC title game as well as a bigger bowl game.

But going on the road to face Clemson is no easy task for the Tar Heels and they will have to be on their A game.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire