Kickoff time set for Penn State vs. Michigan

Get ready to rise and shine in Week 11, because Penn State is getting things kicked off in the early time slot when the Michigan Wolverines come to Happy Valley next weekend.

Penn State will kickoff against Michigan at noon eastern on Saturday, November 13, it was announced late Saturday night. Penn State’s home game against the Wolverines will air on ABC to a national telecast. It will be the fifth time this season Penn State has appeared on ABC.

This will also be the fourth-noon kickoff for the Nittany Lions this season. It is not often a game between Penn State and Michigan kicks off in the early timeslot of a college football Saturday, but Penn State’s three-game losing streak before a win in Week 10 slid Penn State down the national rankings, thus making this year’s matchup less attractive than in previous seasons. This will actually be the second consecutive season Penn State and Michigan will face each other at noon eastern.

Michigan leads the all-time series with Penn State, 14-10, but the Nittany Lions have been victorious in three of the previous four meetings. Penn State won last year’s game in Ann Arbor, 27-17, and held on for a 28-21 victory in Beaver Stadium in 2019. Michigan is looking for its first win in Beaver Stadium since 2015, when Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines left Happy Valley with a 28-16 victory.

Penn State is 5-1 at home against Michigan in the last six games played in Beaver Stadium but 6-6 all-time at home in games played against the Wolverines.

Both teams will be entering the game coming off rebound wins. Penn State pulled away with some big plays to top Maryland to snap a three-game losing streak. Michigan rebounded at home against Indiana a week after losing to Michigan State.

