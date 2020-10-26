Kickoff time set for Oregon State's season opener vs. WSU

Kickoff time set for Beavers season opener vs. WSU originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It's almost here! The Pac-12 football season is right around the corner, with the league set to start the action on November 7th.

We had the date, the only thing missing was the kickoff time. Now, we got that too.

The conference announced kickoff times for Week 1 on Monday, and the first Pac-12 Saturday of the season will be a full slate.

🚨‼️SEASON OPENER INFORMATION‼️🚨

Beavs vs. Cougs

🕢 7:30 p.m.

📍 Reser Stadium

Start your Saturday with Arizona State at No. 21 USC at 9am (PT), and end the day with Oregon State hosting the Cougars at 7:30pm (PT) for some Pac-12 After Dark action.

The remainder of the Beavers schedule includes:

Nov.14 at Washington

Nov. 21 vs. California

Nov. 27 vs. Oregon

Dec. 5 at Utah

Dec. 12 at Stanford

Kickoff times for those games are all still to be determined.