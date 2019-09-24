Kickoff time set for Oregon State at UCLA

The time is set for Oregon State's next road trip. In two weeks, the Beavs will be flying south to face the UCLA Bruins, kickoff time set for 6 p.m. (PT) at the Rose Bowl.

A little Pac-12 just before dark special.

UCLA's season has been a head-turner thus far. With the Bruins coming off an impressive come-from-behind win in Pullman, Washington over the Washington State Cougars, UCLA next faces their second opponent of a back-to-back road trip at the Arizona Wildcats. It is very easy to see the Bruins returning to Los Angeles with a 2-0 conference record, especially with the up-and-down state of the Pac-12 conference as a whole.

Before the Bruins, the Oregon State Beavers (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will open up conference play at home hosting the Stanford Cardinal. That game is set for a 4 p.m. (PT) kickoff at Reser Stadium this Saturday, September 28.

