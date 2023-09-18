Kickoff time set for Oregon’s road game at Stanford

Oregon hasn’t made it final appearance on the Pac-12 Network after all.

The Pac-12 Conference has set its kickoff times for Week 5 and Oregon is scheduled for a 3:30 pm PT start at Stanford.

This will be the Ducks’ conference road opener and it shouldn’t be such a surprise that one of the top teams playing the conference cellar dweller would be on the Pac-12 Network.

Stanford is 1-2 and coming off an embarrassing 30-27 loss to FCS Sacramento State. The Cardinal host Arizona this week before the Ducks come to town.

As for the Ducks, they host No. 19 Colorado before going to Palo Alto. They also have a bye week following the Stanford game.

In other notable Pac-12 games, Utah goes to Corvallis to take on the Beavers for a Friday night showdown on Fox Sports 1. But the big game will occur in Boulder as USC goes to Colorado for a 10 am local start on Fox.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire