Kickoff time set for Ohio State football's homecoming game against Maryland

Ohio State’s homecoming game against Maryland on Oct. 7 will kick off at noon, the school announced Monday.

It will air on FOX, marking the first time this season that the Buckeyes have appeared in the network’s “Big Noon Saturday” time slot.

Their 63-10 win over Western Kentucky on Sept. 16 was televised by FOX, but began later in the afternoon at 4 p.m.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) falls to the ground on 4th down as he tries to get away from Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) during the second quarter of their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021.

The game against the Terrapins had been in line to be on a streaming service before it was picked up by FOX.

Brett McMurphy, a longtime college football insider, reported in August that NBCUniversal’s Peacock would carry the contest exclusively.

As part of the Big Ten’s new media rights agreement taking effect this year, NBC is one of the conference’s new broadcast partners.

Ohio State and Maryland are each 4-0, making for a potential matchup of unbeatens. The Buckeyes will be idle this weekend following their comeback win at Notre Dame, while the Terrapins host Indiana as two-touchdown favorites over the Hoosiers.

The only other unbeaten teams left in the league are Michigan and Penn State.

The Buckeyes have not lost to Maryland since it joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State homecoming game against Maryland to kick off at noon