Kickoff time for Penn State’s season opener, four other games announced

A day after learning the official kickoff time for one of Penn State’s most anticipated regular-season road games of the upcoming season, we now know the official kickoff time for Penn State’s first game of the season. And three more games on the schedule also have kickoff times etched in stone.

FOX announced that Penn State’s Week 1 road opener at Purdue will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 1. The game had previously been set aside for a Thursday night kickoff, but the official start time had not been confirmed by FOX until today.

Penn State also received another primetime game on its schedule for the fall, but it may not be the one most fans were expecting. Penn State’s home game against Minnesota on October 22 has been set for a primetime kickoff (7:30 p.m. ET) on a network to be determined at a later time.

Penn State’s Week 3 contest at Auburn was recently locked in for a 3:30 p.m. ET start time on CBS.

Here is a quick look at the five officially announced start times or TV plans for games on the 2022 Penn State football schedule that were confirmed on Thursday.

Week 1: Penn State at Purdue

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Date: Thursday, Sept. 1

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

For the third consecutive season, Penn State will begin a brand new season on the road against a Big Ten opponent. Penn State opened the modified 2020 season at Indiana and opened the 2021 season at Wisconsin.

This will also mark the fifth time in program history Penn State will open a new season against a Big Ten opponent, having done so previously against Minnesota in 1993 (Penn State’s first Big Ten game in school history), and again on the road against the Gophers in 1994.

Week 2: Penn State vs. Ohio

Andrew Weber-US Presswire

Date: Saturday, September 10

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Penn State’s home opener will begin in the noon timeslot in Week 2. The Nittany Lions host the Ohio Bobcats, who are coming off a challenging 2021 season. The home game will come with a couple of extra days rest from the Week 1 opener and will serve as the final tuneup before a big road game in Week 3 against Auburn.

Week 4: Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, September 24

Kickoff: TBD

TV: Big Ten Network

While a specific kickoff time for Penn State’s home game against another MAC opponent (Central Michigan) will be determined at a later time, we do know the game will be airing on Big Ten Network. This game certainly has the feel of a noon kickoff written all over it, but a #;30 pm start wouldn’t be the biggest shock in Week 4.

Week 5: Penn State vs. Northwestern

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Date: Saturday, October 1

Kickoff: TBD

TV: ESPN network

The official start time for Penn State’s first Big Ten home game of the year will be decided at a later time, but it will appear on an ESPN affiliated network. This presumably means ESPN or ESPN2 will air the game, although regional coverage on ABC should probably not be ruled entirely out. A noon kickoff on ESPN feels about right for this one.

Week 9: Penn State vs. Minnesota

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, October 22

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBD

Penn State’s home game against Minnesota, notably sandwiched between a road trip to Michigan the previous week and a home game against Ohio State the following week, is being placed in primetime. This is a possible indication Penn State’s home game against Ohio State may not be getting a primetime slot, but that is just speculation at this stage.

