Kickoff time, network set for Clemson football's game at Miami on Saturday

Clemson’s ACC football game at Miami on Saturday is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network, the conference and its television partners announced on Sunday.

The game between Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and Miami (4-2, 0-2) will be the fifth meeting between the teams since 2015.

Miami, which lost at No. 12 North Carolina 41-31 on Saturday, dropped out of the US LBM Coaches Poll last week after being ranked as high as No. 17.

Saturday’s game will mark Clemson’s first at Miami since lambasting the Hurricanes 58-0 in 2015 en route to an undefeated regular season and an ACC Championship. It was the most lopsided home defeat in Miami’s program history, prompting the firing of coach Al Golden the next day.

The Tigers have won all three meetings since – 38-3 in the 2017 ACC Championship Game, 42-17 in in a 2020 game at Clemson and 40-10 last November at Clemson.

Clemson leads the all-time series 7-6.

Saturday’s game will be the third prime time game this season for the Tigers, who played at 8 p.m. at Duke in their season opener on Labor Day and at 8 p.m. against visiting FAU on Sept. 16.

