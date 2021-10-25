Kickoff time and network announced for LSU vs Alabama, sort of

The SEC has presented three options for kickoff time between LSU and Bama, depending on how this week’s slate goes.

The Tigers will kick off with the Crimson Tide either at 11 a.m. on ESPN, 2:30 p.m. on CBS, or 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. The other two games that will be within those three time slots are Texas A&M vs Auburn, and Georgia vs Missouri.

LSU is currently 4-4 and 2-3 in the SEC. However, if the Tigers don’t end up getting either the CBS time slot or the ESPN primetime kick (6 p.m.), I would be very surprised given the fact that this is still a rivalry with Alabama.

If Auburn beats Ole Miss, then Auburn should be in contention for one of those two slots as well. There is no world where Missouri gets a 2:30 CBS game at any point this season.

I makes sense to would put Missouri vs Georgia at 11 on ESPN, Auburn vs Texas A&M at 2:30 on CBS, and LSU would get the primetime kickoff at 6:00 vs Alabama. We will have to wait past this weekend’s results to see.