Kickoff time for NC State football’s Duke’s Mayo Classic showdown with Tennessee revealed

N.C. State and Tennessee football get a prime-time slot for their 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic matchup, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Wolfpack and Volunteers are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Charlotte. The game will be televised and streamed on ABC.

This year marks the ninth edition of the Duke’s Mayo Classic. North Carolina and South Carolina played in the annual game last fall.

Both programs are set to make their second appearances. N.C. State faced South Carolina in the 2017 Duke’s Mayo Classic and lost to the Gamecocks, 35-28. Tennessee lost to No. 14 West Virginia, 40-14, a season later.

