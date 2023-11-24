Kickoff time has moved for Hayden, Cheney's Class 3A state football championship clash

The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced a change in kick-off times for state championship football.

The Class 3A State Championship game between Hayden and Cheney will now start at 12 p.m. Saturday instead of 1 p.m. due to impending weather. The game will be played at Hutchinson Community College as a pair of undefeated teams will play for the state championship.

