Kickoff time for Iowa Hawkeyes versus Rutgers Scarlet Knights announced

In what will prove to be the final Big Ten divisional crossover game for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights come to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11. This will also be Iowa’s final crossover game in the current layout of the Big Ten with the East and West divisions going to the wayside next year with the new conference.

Iowa welcomes the Scarlet Knights in for a mid-afternoon kickoff inside Kinnick. Kickoff time will be at 2:30 p.m. CT and is going to be able to be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

🚨 KICK TIME 🚨 2:30 pm CT on BTN against Rutgers for our Military Appreciation Game next Saturday, Nov. 11.#Hawkeyes 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CJOf7Fdkse — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 30, 2023

The game will be Iowa’s annual Military Appreciation Game. This game has become a bit of a tradition for Iowa as the Hawkeyes often ditch the yellow Tigerhawk logo and swap it out for one decked out in the American flag.

What many may have viewed as a bit of a dud just a few years ago has morphed itself into a matchup of two teams already bowl-eligible just eight games into the season. Iowa and Rutgers each carry a 6-2 record at the moment.

Iowa heads to Wrigley Field to take on Northwestern prior to Rutgers coming to town. The Scarlet Knights have a much more daunting task of hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend.

