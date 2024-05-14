Kickoff time for Hurricanes vs. Gators rematch announced

If you are planning on taking a road trip to Gainesville to see the Hurricanes face off with the Gators, make sure you bring sunscreen.

The in-state rivals will kick off the season at 3:30 on Aug. 31 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the ACC announced on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Florida and Miami have a sporadic, intense rivalry. The two teams last played in 2018 in Orlando, and the Gators won 24-20. UM and UF last played in Gainesville in 2008, and Florida won 26-3 en route to a national title. Miami’s last win over Florida was at Hard Rock Stadium in 2013.

Florida and Miami will play in Miami Gardens on Sept. 20, 2025, as well.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 29-27. The two teams previously faced off annually from 1938 through 1987 (with the exception of 1943). Since the annual rivalry game ended, the Hurricanes have won five of seven matchups.

Hurricane Club members can request tickets for this year’s game (and other road games) from May 20-June 21, according to UM.

Neither Florida nor Miami are coming off stellar seasons. The Gators went 5-7 last year and did not make a bowl game, while the Hurricanes went 7-5 in the regular season and lost their Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Rutgers at Yankee Stadium.