Kickoff time for Green Bay Packers Week 1 game vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil announced

We now know that the Green Bay Packers will be playing in prime time when they open the 2024 football season in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will start at 7:15 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Sept. 6 at Corinthians Arena in Brazil.

São Paulo is two hours ahead of Wisconsin's time, meaning the game will kick off at 9:15 p.m. locally.

The unusual Friday kickoff comes one day after the NFL season launches Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens squaring off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers-Eagles game will be a home game for the Eagles and the first NFL game in South America.

Because visiting teams typically do not receive a ticket allotment for season-ticket holders, tickets to the game are not available to purchase through the Packers. Ticket packages will be available through On Location, an official partner of the NFL, at onlocationexp.com/packersbrazil.

Those watching at home will be able to see the game in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets but will otherwise need a subscription to the streaming service Peacock.

