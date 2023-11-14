Kickoff time for Florida vs. Florida State Seminoles football announced

The kickoff for the Florida Gators’ final game of the regular season has been set.

The annual post-Thanksgiving bout with arch-rival Florida State Seminoles will take place in Gainesville this season, and the game is slated for primetime on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Gators are stumbling through its final games of the year and it looks like they’ll be battered and bruised by the end of the season.

The teams played on Black Friday last year, but are returning to the norm of playing the annual rivalry bout on a Saturday, Nov. 25. The Gators lost their matchup in the previous contest, 45-38, but they do lead the all-time series 37-27-2.

The meeting with FSU will also be Senior Night for the Florida football team, celebrating 14 athletes as they take the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for one final time.

Headlining the list of seniors are wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, center Kingsley Eguakun and linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

Before the Gators take on their in-state nemesis, they have one more road trip to take on the Missouri Tigers this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire