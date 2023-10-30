Kickoff time details emerge for Tennessee-Missouri football game

No. 16 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will play No. 14 Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) on Nov. 11 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

A kickoff time for the Tennessee-Missouri game will be announced on Nov. 5.

The contest will either take place at 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS), 7 p.m. EST (ESPN) or 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network).

Tennessee will host UConn (1-7) Saturday at noon EDT in the Vols’ homecoming game.

Missouri will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) in Week 10. Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Tigers is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

