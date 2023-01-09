Kickoff time, day for Bills vs. Dolphins playoff game set

The Buffalo Bills will face another AFC East opponent to start a playoff run, this time, it’s the Miami Dolphins.

During Sunday Night Football which wrapped up the NFL’s weekend slate, the kickoff times for all playoff games were announced.

Buffalo and Miami will get underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Last year, the Bills opened their postseason run against the New England Patriots. The Bills won 47-17, breaking the stalemate the two teams had during the regular season.

After Buffalo and Miami split their season series in 2022, the Bills (13-3) will hope to do exactly that again.

In Week 18, the Bills beat the Patriots in their season finale, 35-23, which helped the Dolphins (9-8) crack the postseason.

Miami beat the New York Jets, 11-6, to also secure the No. 7 seed. The Bills are the second seed.

Bills Wire will bring you previews of the upcoming playoffs throughout the upcoming week.

