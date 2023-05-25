Kickoff time, date set for Mississippi State football vs. Ole Miss in 2023 Egg Bowl

The Egg Bowl will be in its rightful spot on Thanksgiving night again this year. Mississippi State and Ole Miss football will face off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Davis Wade Stadium, the SEC announced. The game will air on ESPN.

This is the fifth time in six meetings the Bulldogs and Rebels have headlined college football's Thanksgiving slate. The first Thanksgiving meeting between the rivals came in 1998. Though it hasn't always fallen on the holiday, the Battle for the Golden Egg has become a Thanksgiving tradition.

Across the last 10 meetings, the rivalry is evenly split. Mississippi State won last year's meeting in Oxford. The thrilling matchup ended with the Rebels scoring a late touchdown but failing to convert a two-point conversion en route to a 24-22 loss.

Ole Miss has won the previous two matchups, giving coach Lane Kiffin a 2-1 record in the rivalry. MSU coach Zach Arnett will get his first taste of the rivalry as a head coach this year, though he's been the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator for the past three.

