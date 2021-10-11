Kickoff time and channel set for Alabama-Tennessee

Alabama is coming off a tough loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. This week the Tide will be on the road once again as they head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Fortunately, Alabama will be returning home for their annual matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on October 23.

Earlier today the Southeastern Conference released its schedule of games and kickoff times for the weekend of the 23rd.

A night game in Tuscaloosa, in late October, against the Volunteers, screams SEC football.

Tide fans will get a chance to experience the spectacular light show that Bryant-Denny introduced a couple of seasons ago.

The kickoff is set for 6:00 pm CT on ESPN.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.