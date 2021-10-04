Kickoff time and channel set for Alabama-Mississippi State

No. 1 Alabama will travel to College Station this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies and try to increase its lead in the SEC West. This is the first of back-to-back road games for the Tide.

On October 16, the Tide will travel to Starkville to battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Earlier today the SEC released its schedule for week 7 of the 2021 football season.

Alabama and Mississippi State will suit up at 6:00 pm CT on ESPN inside of Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State will be enjoying a BYE week this weekend after its upset victory over Texas A&M this past Saturday.

