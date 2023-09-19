Kickoff time, channel announced for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at AT&T Stadium

Texas A&M (2-1) got back into the winners bracket after blowing out the visiting UL Monroe Warhawks 47-3 behind quarterback Conner Weigman’s 337-yard passing day on Saturday afternoon, exercising a few demons after their miserable 48-33 road loss to Miami just a week prior.

While this weekend’s important SEC opening matchup vs. Auburn is the focus, the Aggies’ Week 5 game vs. Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, now has an official kickoff time and channel, and folks, prepare for a second consecutive early start time.

On Monday, it was announced that the Southwest Classic, in what could be its final year at Cowboys Stadium, will start at 11 a.m. CT kickoff and will air on ESPN, the new home for the SEC in 2023 and beyond.

With the undefeated Auburn Tigers coming to town, Texas A&M’s underwhelming defensive performance against Miami still hunts the fanbase. Still, after an inspiring turnaround on Saturday, the opponent may have been less talented than the Aggie D on paper. Still, when push came to shove, all three levels tackled well and stuck to their assignments, only allowing 95 passing yards on the night.

Southwest Classic kick time set ⏰ vs. Arkansas

🏟️ AT&T Stadium

🕚 11 a.m. CT

📺 ESPN or SEC Network pic.twitter.com/DlCjCyOT2C — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 18, 2023

Texas A&M has dominated Arkansas since entering the SEC in 2012, holding a 10-1 record, including a 23-21 victory last season highlighted by Aggies safety Demani Richardson’s game-changing fumble return touchdown. After shockingly falling to BYU 38-31 on Saturday, the Razorbacks will travel to Baton Rouge to take on a tough 14th-ranked LSU squad who currently look like the best team in the wide-open SEC West.

Texas A&M will host the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m., where it will air on ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire