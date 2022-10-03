Kickoff time, broadcast information released for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Taylor Jones
·1 min read

Auburn will continue their SEC road trip as they travel to Oxford to face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels on October 15.

The matchup will come bright and early, as ESPN has picked up the game for its’ 11 a.m. CT.

Last season’s game was a match between two top-20 teams, with Auburn running away with a 31-20 win over the Rebels. Bo Nix combined to score three touchdowns, with two coming through the air. He completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards and rushed for an additional 30 yards. Tank Bigsby carried the football 23 times for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn currently holds a six-game winning streak over the Rebels, with Ole Miss’ last win over the Tigers coming in 2015. Auburn leads the all-time series, 35-11, and is 13-3 in games played in Oxford.

Here is a rundown of week seven’s SEC slate that was announced Monday by the league office:

Alabama at Tennessee

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: CBS

Arkansas at BYU

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: ABC or ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

LSU at Florida

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories