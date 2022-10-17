Kickoff time, broadcast information released for Auburn vs. Arkansas

Auburn will return from the bye week for an early riser against an SEC West foe.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Auburn’s game with Arkansas scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 at Jordan-Hare Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, and will be broadcasted live on SEC Network.

Auburn and Arkansas have taken similar paths in 2022. Both teams opened 3-0, and have recently lost three of their last four games. Auburn’s last win came on Sept. 24 when they defeated Missouri in overtime, 17-14. For Arkansas, they snapped a three-game losing streak last Saturday at BYU, defeating the Cougars 52-24 in Provo, Utah.

Auburn currently holds a six-game winning streak over Arkansas, with the Razorbacks’ last win coming in 2015 when they needed four overtimes to put Auburn away, 54-46 in Fayetteville. Last time out, Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in Auburn’s 38-23 win over Arkansas last season at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

According to the latest update from the ESPN Football Power Index, Auburn has been given a 55.4% chance to beat Arkansas.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire